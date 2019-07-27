Time to Register for the Adventist Forum Conference before Discounts Disappear

Deadlines for discounted early registration fees and hotel rooms at the August 30–September 1st Adventist Forum Conference are approaching.

July 28 is the deadline for getting the bargain room rate ($98) at the Comfort Suites Downtown Orlando Hotel. Call 1-877-228-4007 and ask for the Front Desk to get the special conference rate.

Meanwhile, the discounted fee for early conference registration ends July 31. You can register online here, or contact the Spectrum office at 916-774-1080.

“With an exciting lineup of speakers and activities, we want to be sure people are aware of these approaching deadlines,” Alexander Carpenter said. Carpenter leads the planning committee for the “identities” conference.

Registration will still be open in August, but the rates will be slightly higher.

A special liturgy for Sabbath worship has just been added to the program. Loma Linda University Church Pastor Miguel Mendez will provide the homily. Composer Nicholas Zork is planning music for the weekend that will invite people to think about how music affects their identity.

Bonnie Dwyer is editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.