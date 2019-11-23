Spectrum’s Bonnie Dwyer Presents at Glendale Adventist Forum

Spectrum Editor Bonnie Dwyer was the speaker at the Glendale / Los Angeles Adventist Forum chapter on October 26, 2019.

Chapter President Jill Hoenes remarked that, “We had a wonderful time with Bonnie (as always) with about 50 in attendance. Bonnie gave a thorough report of Annual Council events along with insightful interpretation of what the exchanges and actions might mean. Attendees asked a number of thoughtful questions — many expressing concern for the direction that the current leader(s) of the Church want to take it.”

Bonnie Dwyer added that, “We had a good conversation in Glendale as we discussed tithe parity, abortion, and compliance.”

Glendale’s next forum presentation will be on January 25, 2020 with Michael Scofield.

Bonnie Dwyer presents to the Glendale / Los Angeles Adventist Forum on October 26, 2019.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Photos courtesy of Jill Hoenes.

