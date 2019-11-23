A Spectrum Discussion Pioneer has Left Us

Editor’s Note: It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Thomas John Zwemer (March 23, 1925 – October 26, 2019, age 94.5). Dr. Zwemer was a frequent contributor to the conversation here at Spectrum and he will be greatly missed. Below are a few remarks about him from Melvyn Douglass:

Dr. Thomas John Zwemer

March 23, 1925 – October 26, 2019

Stephen Zwemer, Dr. Thomas Zwemer’s son, phoned me this afternoon, asking that his dad’s funeral arrangements be shared with his friends at Spectrum, per his dad’s specific request. His dad had been in the local hospital for 13 days prior to his passing on Saturday evening, October 26th.

Dr. Zwemer requested that this note be shared with the Spectrum community:

“Some will be sad; some will be glad. But, I will miss them all.”

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907.

The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church of Augusta, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904, with Rev. Matt Rich officiating.

Dr. Zwemer’s friends at Spectrum have been blessed with engaging in many challenging and invigorating discussions with him over many years. He has been a wonderful example to us all. Friends and family will fondly revel in his gifted and inspiring legacy! May he rest well... till the Sound of the Final Trumpet!

Two of Dr. Zwemer’s last posts include the following:

May 19, 2019: “Death is an enemy to those who grieve. But for one who is 94 with a serious heart condition, it is a constant companion. Two things sustain me, Grace and family. I highly recommend both.” —Thomas J Zwemer (@Tjzwemer)

October 22, 2019: “Well, I am back, but not for long. After a round of tests, I Learned I have cancer in many sites too many [f]or any effective treatment. I am a[t] First-rate center. With Betty. Just minutes away. Given my state, it could not be better.” —Thomas J Zwemer (@Tjzwemer)

Dr. Zwemer’s obituary can be found at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors.

Sincerely,

Melvyn Douglass

Houston, Texas

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.