At the end of Monday’s afternoon business session of the 2019 Annual Council, Executive Committee members were handed a document titled “Recommendations Resulting from the 2018 Annual Council Compliance Action.” Delegates were instructed to review the proposed document for discussion on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

On page 2, four unions are listed as entities that “have taken actions that are not in harmony with Working Policy and practices on credentials:”

1. Danish Union of Churches Conference (Trans-European Division)

2. North German Union Conference (Inter-European Division)

3. Norwegian Union Conference (Trans-European Division)

4. Swedish Union of Churches Conference (Trans-European Division)

The document lists the recommendation that these “entities be ‘Warned’ as provided for in the 2018 Annual Council voted document.”

Additionally, two unions are listed as entities that “have taken actions that are not in harmony with voted actions of the General Conference Session and the General Conference Executive Committee placing them in persistent non-compliance:”

1. Columbia Union Conference (North American Division)

2. Pacific Union Conference (North American Division)

The full document is included below:

Further Reading:

The 2018 Annual Council Voted Document: “Regard for and Practice of General Conference Session and General Conference Executive Committee Actions”

The Longest Day: Annual Council Diary, October 9, 2017, by Bonnie Dwyer

Annual Council Diary Day 3: The Five Ws, October 17, 2018, by Bonnie Dwyer

Responses from Church Entities and Timeline of Key Events, October 2017 to October 2018, by Alisa Williams

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image courtesy of Adventist News Network on Flickr

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.