Ramiro Cano Re-elected President of Central California Conference

CLOVIS, CALIF., — DEC. 8, 2019, Central California Conference (CCC) Executive Committee, which convened today, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, has elected Ramiro Cano as conference president for the ensuing five-year term.

The vote, usually residing on the floor of the constituent body, was referred to the Executive Committee after the 34th-Constituency Session nominating committee of the Central California Conference (convening on Nov. 17, 2019, at Fresno Adventist Academy) was unable to bring a name to the floor before the meeting concluded that day at 5 PM — and the business of electing a president went unselected.

Ramiro Cano, president for the last nine years, shared the following, “I am humbled and privileged to continue to serve the Central California Conference with the team elected to serve alongside me. We will prayerfully lean on the Lord as He guides our every step to prepare a people for His soon return.”

Officers elected on Nov. 17 are as follows: Ronald Rasmussen, Executive Secretary; Mayra Thompson, Treasurer; Antonio Huerta, VP for Ministries; and Jounghan “Justin” Kim, associate executive secretary. Elected Directors are as follows: James Scarborough, African American Ministries; Manuao Maui’a, Asian Pacific Ministries; and Ricardo Viloria, Hispanic Ministries.

This press release was written by Cindy Chamberlin, Vice President for Communication, Central California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and originally appeared on the CCC’s website.

Image courtesy of the CCC.

Further Reading:

