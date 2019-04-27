President Ted Wilson Reacts to the Tragedy in Sri Lanka

Editor's Note: The following statement was released on Adventist News Network and General Conference President Ted Wilson’s Facebook page on April 21, 2019, following the terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday:

Our hearts go out to the grieving families of those killed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a terrible, senseless tragedy of killing this morning. Churches and other areas were targeted. Let us pray for the families and for the Prince of Peace to reign in the hearts of all including those who perpetrate such horrific acts. They need the grace and love of God in their hearts to bring them to Christ and His forgiveness. Soon Jesus will come to take us to heaven where there will be no more pain, suffering, or death. Share this good news and Christ’s three angels’ messages of Revelation 12:6-12 [sic] with everyone as you participate in Total Member Involvement — everyone doing something for Jesus.

—Ted N C Wilson, President, General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

This statement originally appeared on the Adventist News Network and Ted Wilson’s public Facebook page.

Image: Wikipedia.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.