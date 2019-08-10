Oakwood University Retired Professor Passes

The Oakwood family regrets to announce the passing of Dr. Sylvia Barnes, in Mandeville, Jamaica.

To many Oakwood students in the 1970s and 1980s, Dr. Barnes probably was a bit of both preacher and professor. In her basement-level classroom in Moran Hall, Dr. Barnes could be heard instructing her students on the finer points of proper English in melodious tones.

When she occasionally stepped into the pulpit of the Oakwood College Church, she would deliver charismatic sermons with dramatic precision. No matter where she was on campus, Dr. Sylvia Barnes was always one of God’s trombones.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of: Office of the Provost, Oakwood University, 7000 Adventist Blvd. NW, Huntswille, AL 35896

Please continue to keep the Barnes family in your prayers during this time of bereavement.

This article originally appeared in Inside Oakwood an email newsletter produced and distributed by Oakwood University.

Photo courtesy of Oakwood University.

