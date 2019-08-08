Editor’s Note: On August 7, 2019, the North American Division released a statement concerning the El Paso, Texas shooting on August 3 and the Dayton, Ohio shooting on August 4. The NAD’s statement follows in full below:

North American Division Issues Statement against Recent Shootings in Texas and Ohio

Hatred. Bigotry. Racism. These utterly deplorable words and actions are on the hearts and minds of many people today. Acts of violence are becoming a regular occurrence, and the shock at these increasing catastrophes tragically starts to wear thin with each new event. People are hurting. People are scared. Questions are being asked, but they outnumber the answers being provided.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America empathizes with those directly impacted by the evil that has sprung up in our land. Our hearts go out to the victims of the most recent acts of senseless violence that serve to divide our society. We are horrified by the cries of the hurting and scared. We long for the pain to stop and the heartache to fade away. We recognize we live in a sinful world that doesn’t reflect the original vision of God when He created a perfect world where all were equal and free.

As a church, we remind all that we should love equally and resolve to serve no matter race, gender, or cultural background. And we call on each person of this land to do the same. We also pray that our elected leaders will fulfill their sworn duty to protect the citizens of this country.

We look forward to the soon return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; to that eventful day when all will return to His original vision. We celebrate the diversity of this world and, despite our sinful human nature, we embrace every person as a son or daughter of God. We long for the day when all will feel loved. When all will feel safe. When all sin will be gone, and no more tears will be shed, and no more pain will be felt (see Rev. 21:4). When all will reflect the nature of Jesus in a new earth. When all will be equal and free.

This statement originally appeared on the North American Division website.

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.