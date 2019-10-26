Newest Adventist Forum Chapter Brings Conversation to Anchorage

Since choosing officers and adopting bylaws in May, the Alaska Adventist Forum (AAF) has been busy! They held their first event, a picnic potluck and planning session, in October (see photo above).

Read more about the beginnings of the AAF chapter here, and follow their progress on their Facebook page here.

Interested in connecting with a local forum chapter in your area? Check out our Forum Chapters page here to see a list of our forums around the world.

Don’t see one in your area, but interested in getting one started? Email us at contact@spectrummagazine.org for more information.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Photo courtesy of the Alaska Adventist Forum. First, lower row: Dayton Osborn, Kate Johnson, Cindy Libby, Shirley Nobrega, Melissa Bassham, Colette Carr, Yonild Lion. Second row: Warren Libby (yellow-green jacket), Barbara Schmiedeskamp, Ashley Schmiedeskamp, Mark Carr, Ralph Nobrega.

