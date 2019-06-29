Montemorelos University Is Recognized For Contribution To Health During International Congress

Montemorelos University leaders were recently presented with a first-place win for their research findings of a study that will contribute to the international health community network around the world. The recognition came during this year’s IX Ibero-American Congress of Health Promoting Universities in Monterrey, Mexico, held May 21-24.

Group of Montemorelos University professors and presenters pose for a photo during the IX Ibero-American Congress of Health Promoting Universities held in Monterrey, Mexico, May 21-24, 2019.

Montemorelos professors were among 340 individuals from 18 countries in Europe, Latin American and different public and private institutions. The academic event saw more than 200 presentations, research contributions and initiatives that can lead agreements in political, social, and university environments for health and well-being in many countries.

Dr. Esteban Quiyono, professor in the graduate school at Montemorelos University and member of the technical spiritual health committee, led the presentation that took the win. Other Montemorelos University professors and administrators presented during the conference.

The congress offered a platform to showcase advances by the network of universities that promote health. The event also highlighted solutions regarding challenges posed by sustainable development objectives, the challenges of health promotion, sustainable development on university campuses, university policies favorable to health, among others.

Dr. Esteban Quiyono (right) and Dr. Roel Cea (left) of Montemorelos University, hold certificate for winning first place in oral presentation of research findings during the XI Ibero-American Congress, held in Monterrey, Mexico, May 21-24, 2019.

Through its research, Montemorelos University presented research on the validation of the spiritual health scale as part of an added element of the “I Want to Live Healthy” initiative that has been recognized and practiced internationally. The “I Want to Live Healthy” initiative consists of the eight steps to living a healthy lifestyle: drinking water, keeping a positive attitude, eating salads, exercising, resting, avoiding poor foods, eating a better breakfast, less dinners and promoting happiness.

“We have reached the first stage of this research project,” said Dr. Roel Cea, director of health promoting universities in Mexico at Montemorelos University. “The Spiritual Health Scale research was developed in the frame of the biblical cosmovision, writings of Ellen G. White, and what science explains about this concept.”

What’s next is for researches to continue to study and apply variables that will find relation between a person’s spiritually — or believing in a higher being — that can have a positive result in someone’s health and well-being, according to Dr. Cea.

Dr. Ismael Castillo (second from right), president of Montemorelos University and president of the state network of health promoting universities, leads during a discussion session, May 21-24, 2019.

The research has been part of a collaboration with the health department at the Adventist world church, Inter-American Division, the North Mexican Union, the Montemorelos University, the network of institutions from the “I Want to Live Healthy” network, The French Academy of Medicine and the consortium with NUTRINET. NUTRINET is a broad digital database, founded and implemented by a team of health professionals in France with high level of knowledge and expertise, that provide nutritional status, educate via scientific evidence-based advice and guidelines for Mexico, and other Central and South American countries.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to provide a scale from a biblical perspective that will allow us to measure the spiritual health of people,” said Dr. Cea. “We can see that the scientific world is interested in knowing and understanding more of spiritual health and its relation to physical, mental, and social health,” said Dr. Cea.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, through Montemorelos University, has been contributing to the well-being of its students and staff as well as its surrounding communities. These programs include zero diabetes, zero preventable blindness and zero cavities, as well as training programs and activities on the “I Want to Live Healthy” initiative.

Congress attendees show their “I Want to Live Healthy” t-shirts given away at Montemorelos University’s exhibit booth during the congress event.

Montemorelos University is an active member of the Ibero-American Network of Health Promoter Universities and a member of Nuevo Leon’s State Health Network. The university has a special committee with NUTRINET of Mexico made up of church leaders, administrators and professors including: Dr. Zeno Charles Marcel, Belkis Archbold, Luis Arturo King García, Ismael Castillo, Victor Korniecjzuk, Esteban Quiyono, Alberto Valderrama, Marcelo Moroni, Jaime Rodríguez, Nahum García, Luis Arturo King Murrieta, and Roel Cea.

To learn more about Montemorelos University, its programs, initiatives and activities during the congress event, click HERE

This article was written by Laura Marrero and originally appeared on the Inter-American Division website. All photos courtesy of Montemorelos University.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.