Loma Linda Tuno Named “Best New Vegan Food Product” Finalist — and More News Shorts

In this week’s news round-up, Loma Linda Tuno by Atlantic Natural Foods was named a “Best New Vegan Food Product” finalist in a European contest, California Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital wins local soup contest, a writer highlights the Adventist cookbook “An Apple a Day” in his culinary essay, and atlasobscura.com highlights the Battle Creek Sanitarium building.

Loma Linda Tuno Named “Best New Vegan Food Product” Finalist in the European Contest. Natural & Organic Products Europe 2019 trade show, held in London from April 7-8, showcased the best natural and organic brands, products, and retailers from around the world. Loma Linda Tuno by Atlantic Natural Foods was named one of four finalists in the Best New Vegan Food Product category. From Vegconomist, “Natural & Organic Products Europe 2019 Winners.”

California Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital Wins Local Soup Contest. “Willits Daily Bread (WDB) serves four evening meals each week to hungry people…. anyone who comes, no matter their circumstances.” That’s the motto of the local free meal program based in Willits that serves an average of 60 meals per day to people from all walks of life. The entire program is run on donations and “Sip Some Soup” is WDB’s one and only fundraiser of the year. Of the 19 individuals and organizations that came together this year to offer a wide variety of hot soup to sample, Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital won with its “Curry Sweet Potato Bisque” entry. The Divine Lineage, a Seventh-day Adventist Church, entered an east Indian red lentil soup and a six-day Southern sweet potato stew (chili). The meal was rounded out by a variety of brownies prepared by Willits Seventh-Day Adventist Church, along with water and coffee. From The Willits News, “Soup-makers vie for top marks at Sip Some Soup.”

Writer Highlights An Apple a Day in His Culinary Memoir. Writer Noah Simon remembers his Aunt Dee’s meatless recipes in a cookbook she had helped edit in the 1970s for her church community in Charlotte, North Carolina. His aunt’s recipes were inspired by An Apple a Day, written by Adventists in Loma Linda, California. His mom had received a copy of that book for her 13th birthday. “My aunt told me that she and other women in the church wanted to write something with a twist. So my aunt did what any good cook does — she stole recipes from other sources and adapted them. My aunt’s church cookbook is full of foods that were easy to find in the ‘Book and Bible House.’” Simon decided to adapt some of his aunt’s Adventist recipes into “something recognizable, and appetizing,” for fellow South Louisianans practicing Lent, keeping the vegetarian elements but adding some spice. From Nola.com, “Lenten sacrifice too hard? Try eating like a Seventh Day Adventist.”

Atlasobscura.com Highlights the Battle Creek Sanitarium Building. Recently, the website atlasobscura.com featured the Battle Creek Sanitarium, identifying it as the birthplace of the formal Seventh-day Adventist Church. The website said, “In 1866, the Church established the Western Health Reform Institute, a kind of a health resort promoting temperance, vegetarian diet and the importance of exercise. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg — the future investor of cornflakes — was a medical director of the Institute when he decided to expand it and even invented a new word to rename the place. He took the word “sanatorium” (a health rehab for injured soldiers), changed two letters and got the Battle Creek “Sanitarium.” Many of Kellogg’s therapy machines, which he invented and then used in the Sanitarium, are on display in the nearby Dr. J.H. Kellogg Discovery Center in the Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek. The old building was burned down in 1902 and rebuilt as a new large Italian Renaissance Revival-style building facing Washington Avenue. In 1928, on the peak of the postwar US prosperity, a new fifteen-story towering building at the corner of Champion Street was erected. But the Great Depression struck very soon and in the 1930s, the Sanitarium closed. The buildings were acquired by the U.S. Army in 1942, and they became the Percy Jones Hospital, which was heavily used during the World War II years and later during the Korean War. After the end of the Korean War, the hospital closed and since 1954 the buildings have been used as government offices. Today the complex is called the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center.” From Atlas Obscura, “The Former Battle Creek Sanitarium.”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Yucaipa, California.

Image courtesy of Atlantic Natural Foods.

