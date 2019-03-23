Kettering Health Network makes key senior leadership transitions

Kettering Health Network makes several key leadership transitions, effective March 11.

Terry Burns, executive vice president of Kettering Health Network and president of Kettering Medical Center since 2017, has been promoted to chief operating officer of Kettering Health Network. In this role, he will provide the oversight that continues the alignment of all eight network hospitals and 120+ facilities.

Walter Sackett has been named the president of Kettering Medical Center. Since 2012, Sackett has served as president of Sycamore Medical Center, including Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center and the Senior Division, and is the executive sponsor for network services of Nutrition, Environmental Services and Clinical Laboratory operations. Sackett joined Kettering Health Network in 2007 as vice president of Clinical Services at Kettering Medical Center.

Anita Adams-Jenkins has been promoted to president of Sycamore Medical Center, including Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center and the Senior Division. Adams-Jenkins began her career with Kettering Health Network in 2015 as the new chief operating officer of Kettering Medical Center.

“Kettering Health Network is blessed to have experienced and exceptional leaders,” says Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. “These leadership transitions will continue to position our network to successfully navigate the ever-changing and challenging healthcare environment.”

This article originally appeared on the Kettering Health Network News website.

Images courtesy of Kettering Health Network News.

