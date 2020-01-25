Death of Pastor Andrew Davis

It is with immense regret that we confirm Pastor Andrew Davis (38) succumbed to a short and sudden illness caused by a clot in his respiratory system and passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. His family, including his parents, Pastor Sam and Rowena Davis, are together at home supporting one another and appreciate all the prayers and concern.

Pastor Andrew was a devoted family man, dedicated pastor and dynamic preacher, with a larger than life personality and a great sense of fun. His ministry made a profound impact on so many within his Conference and far beyond it.

Please keep Pastor Andrew Davis' family, especially his wife Natasha and three young children Leila (7), Malachi (6) and Zoe (4) in your prayers. We also remember Andrew's sister Anthia and her family during this difficult time.

Here is a video produced by Newbold church when Pastor Andrew left having served there as part of the pastoral team.

Parkside Community church hosted a special program in memory of Andrew on Sabbath morning December 21 at 11 a.m.

There was a celebration service of the life of Andrew on Saturday December 21 at the Advent Centre, at 7 p.m.

Service of Celebration for Pastor Andrew Davis

Date: Tuesday January 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Venue: Rivermead Leisure Centre, Richfield Ave, Reading. RG1 8EQ

A private cremation service and reception will follow for the family.

We ask that the family's privacy is respected during that time.

The family request that black is not worn at this time of celebration.

This press release originally appeared on the website of the South England Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Image courtesy of the SEC.

