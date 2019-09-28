Christian Record Services for the Blind Extends Services Worldwide

Christian Record Services for the Blind (CRS), a ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America, has extended access to its proprietary online library to all of the divisions outside North America. This includes several different reading formats, including audio streaming, large electronic print and refreshable Braille.

The library is available to verified members who are legally blind and can be accessed through computers, tablets and some smartphones. This offer represents collaboration with Special Needs Ministries of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Equally important to providing this special library worldwide, CRS offers options for additional services as contracted by the division headquarters of the Adventist Church. These options may provide members who are blind with the Adult Sabbath School Bible Study Guide in Unified English Braille or audio, or Guía de estudio de la Biblia (Spanish Sabbath School lesson) in audio. Another option is the member’s choice of subscriptions to Braille, large print, and audio magazines, including Christian Record, the longest-produced Christian Braille magazine, first published by Christian Record in 1899.

Claudio (left) and Pamela Consuegra, NAD Family Ministries leaders, record an audio version of their grandparent help book for Christian Record Services for the Blind.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Larry Evans, Adventist Church Special Needs Ministries leader, and the division leaders of the Adventist Church to share the Blessed Hope with all who are blind throughout the world,” said Diane Thurber, president of CRS.

The services offered to the divisions contribute to the development and growth of ministry with people who are blind throughout the world. All contracted resources are provided to people who are blind without cost to them.

Divisions may request bulk pricing for resources such as books in large print and Braille (if permissioned for their region), Bibles and the Seventh-day Adventist Hymnal. Christian Record can facilitate translation from text to Braille in some languages. Costs vary, based on the project. The division collaboration agreements renew annually. Questions about the terms of a division’s collaboration agreement should be addressed to the division’s Special Needs Ministries leader.

About Christian Record Services, Inc.

In 2019, Christian Record Services for the Blind celebrates 120 years of “empowering people who are blind to engage their communities and embrace the Blessed Hope.” By providing accessible faith-based services, CRS makes a significant impact in the lives of its members each day. CRS is supportive, caring, and eager to provide access to Braille materials, audio books, large-print magazines, Bibles, and more that will enhance the life and spiritual journey of others. For more information about CRS, please visit www.ChristianRecord.org or call 402.488.0981, Option 3.

This article originally appeared on the North American Division website and is reprinted here with permission.

Main image: Girl reads a CRS book to her sighted sister. Photos provided by Christian Record Services for the Blind.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.