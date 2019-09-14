Cancelled: Adventist Forum Conference 2019

Dear Friends,

With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida, we have decided to cancel the Adventist Forum Conference scheduled for this weekend. We plan to reschedule the same program for early in 2020. Look for more information on that in the coming weeks.

Regarding conference registration fees for attendees, we will send you a full refund, unless you would like for it to be rolled over to the next conference, or used as a donation. Feel free to email by September 5, to Linda@spectrummagazine.org, only if you don't want it refunded.

Don't forget to contact your airline and hotel to make appropriate arrangements for a credit or refund. If you have a reservation at the Comfort Suites Downtown Orlando, they are aware that the conference has been cancelled, but you will still need to be in touch with them about your reservation. Just give them your name and they will cancel it. The phone number is 877-228-4007.

We are sorry for these inconveniences.

We will really miss seeing you, but we decided for everyone's safety and comfort it would be better if we were not in Orlando this weekend.

We thank you for your commitment to Adventist Forum,

Carmen Lau, Board Chair

Bonnie Dwyer, Executive Director and Spectrum Journal Editor

Alex Carpenter, Board Member and Programming Committee

Linda Terry, Editorial Assistant and Programming Committee