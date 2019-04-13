The Association of Adventist Women is co-sponsoring with the Loma Linda University Church a symposium, “Bridges to Peace: Ethics, Justice, and Women in Ministry,” on Sabbath, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the symposium is to discuss the reasons why the many calls for unity have only served to underscore the deep divisions in the Adventist church surrounding the ordination of women to the Gospel ministry. Our collective conscience is not at peace because we are clinging to an untenable and unethical position: Adventist women pastors can do their work as long as they are not ordained. There are historical and social reasons why unity cannot be achieved until there is ethical thinking about and just actions toward women in the church. Can the resources of peacemaking bring us to a better place?

Featured speakers are Bonnie Dwyer, editor of Spectrum magazine; Darius Jankiewicz, Andrews Theological Seminary professor; Ginger Hanks Harwood, retired theologian; Whitny Braun, Loma Linda University School of Religion professor; and Lourdes Morales-Gudmundsson, president of AAW.

The symposium will be live-streamed and accessible on the AAW website, www.associationofadventistwomen.org

This press release was provided by the Association of Adventist Women. Image courtesy of AAW.

