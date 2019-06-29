Adventist Named Papua New Guinea Prime Minister

Seventh-day Adventist James Marape was today (May 30) elected Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The appointment comes after weeks of turmoil that rocked the PNG government and eventually led to the resignation of former PM Peter O’Neill.

Mr. Marape, the country’s former finance minister, is the Member for the Tari Pori electorate in the Southern Highlands. He is an elder of Korobosea Seventh-day Adventist Church and attended Kabiufa Adventist Secondary School in the Eastern Highlands Province.

“The South Pacific Division congratulates the Honorable James Marape on becoming the eighth Papua New Guinean Prime Minister,” said Pastor Glenn Townend, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the South Pacific.

“We pray that James will continue to receive guidance from God as he leads this significant country. His Seventh-day Adventist values and heritage will hold him in good standing.”

This article was written by Jarrod Stackelroth and originally appeared on the Adventist Record website.

Image courtesy of Adventist Record.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.