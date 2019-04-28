Adventist Education Pilots a Women in STEM Conference Initiative

"If you find something you feel passionately about, pursue it with all your heart, and don’t let anyone tell you that you’re too young or inexperienced to make it happen.” — Lauren Kulokas, engineer and entrepreneur

The North American Division piloted a Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) conference initiative in partnership with Ophelia Barizo, Ph.D., the STEM coordinator at the Chesapeake Conference, on April 19, 2019, at Spencerville Adventist Academy in Silver Spring, Maryland. Middle and high school students were invited to participate in the conference that included a panel of women from government agencies and the private sector who are leaders in the field of STEM.

Dr. Mamood Saltana (NASA Chemical Engineer), Janet Beaton (NSA Areospace Engineer), Dr. Sharon Koh-Fallet (FDA Chemist), Dr. Adrianne Norwood (Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Mathematician), Dr. Danielle Kroll (FDA Scientist and GWU Oncologist), and Dr. Ramona Swaby (Merck Cancer Researcher) served on a panel to explore their experiences, insights, and high points in their careers with young women hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Introductions are made at the Women in STEM conference, during which a panel of women from government agencies and the private sector who are leaders in the field of STEM spoke to middle and high school students.

Some of the advice from the event included working hard and being persistent, not being afraid of failure, surrounding yourself with "good people," looking for mentors, and letting God guide you. One participant said that "God will do amazing things with your life if you let Him."

The presenters highlighted the unique challenges in their fields as well as the unique contributions they make every day. Presenters also outlined the processes and procedures for securing internships in their organizations.

The National Science Foundation reports that STEM employment continues to grow at a faster pace than other occupations and yet not all Americans have equal access or equal representation in STEM fields. In fact, even though women make up half the population they account for under 30 percent of participation in STEM related careers.

Parents of the attendees were excited about the potential internship opportunities and the impact of the STEM presenters as role models for their daughters. One parent expressed that their daughter "never talks about what happens at school but came home and couldn't stop talking about the Women in STEM presentation. The trajectory of her career options has totally changed."

"The students who attended the event are highly intelligent and motivated students who are looking for ideas of where and how they can best direct their talents and energy in STEM fields," said Leisa Morton-Standish, Ph.D., director of Elementary Education for Adventist Education in North America. "The objective of this event is to expose young women to potential careers in STEM fields and to provide more opportunities such as this to our students across North America."

This article originally appeared on the NAD website.

Image: A student asks the panel of women from government agencies and the private sector, who are leaders in the field of STEM, questions at Spencerville Adventist Academy on April 19, 2019. Photos by Alina Weber, courtesy of NAD website.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.