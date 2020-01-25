AdventHealth President Recognized as One of Health Care’s Most Influential People

Modern Healthcare has named AdventHealth President/CEO Terry Shaw one of 2019’s 100 Most Influential People. This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact.

In naming Shaw 84th on the list, Modern Healthcare noted his more than three decades with AdventHealth. During his tenure as the organization’s CEO, he advocated for a more seamless care navigation experience, the incorporation of spiritual care in the outpatient setting and greater diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Under his leadership, AdventHealth has been on a transformation journey to become a faith-based, consumer-focused clinical company that puts people at the center of their care.

“This recognition is important for three reasons. It’s important for our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ—the reason we come to work every day, it’s important for our brand because we believe AdventHealth is uniquely positioned to make a strong impact in our communities, and of course it’s good for Terry,” said David Banks, chief strategy officer for AdventHealth. “We’re proud of our leader and we’re excited he was recognized among the other health thought leaders of the country.”

As the only representative of an Adventist organization on the list, Shaw’s appearance brings greater awareness to AdventHealth’s legacy for whole-person care, a heritage it shares with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and continues a longstanding tradition for high-quality, innovative health care recognized around the country and world.

This is Shaw’s first appearance on the list, which features individuals from a range of sectors such as government, health care and technology. The distinguished list of honorees includes Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); Jeff Bezos, president/CEO for Amazon; and Tim Cook, CEO for Apple.

“This year’s selection process was contentious and difficult. Many health care organizations made bold strides in the continued transformation of the industry. Many others were more cautious during a year that brought uncertainty over how the law of the land might change as a result of a federal court decision,” commented Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare editor. “The honorees chosen this year by Modern Healthcare and our readers are those who were fearless in their risky strategies and unapologetic in their rationale. Whether you agree with the compiled list or not, you can’t argue with the influence of these 100 health care leaders. Congratulations to those honorees.”

This article was written by Ingrid Hernandez and Mario Roberts and originally appeared on the AdventHealth website.

Photo courtesy of AdventHealth.

