ADRA President Jonathan Duffy Steps Down

SILVER SPRING, MD (October 3, 2019) — Jonathan Duffy, president of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) International, has stepped down, effective immediately, from his role due to personal reasons.

“The ADRA Board has accepted Jonathan’s resignation and expresses appreciation for his service,” says Ella Simmons, board vice-chair and general vice president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “Jonathan served as president of ADRA since his election in 2013. He has led the network of more than 130 offices to adopt a new strategic framework that allowed ADRA to align with changing trends in the development and humanitarian sector.”

To ensure ADRA continues to progress and advance towards its goals, Michael Kruger, the current vice president of finance has been appointed as interim president. Mr. Kruger steps into the role with more than 30 years’ experience in senior management in both the commercial and non-profit sectors.

About ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

This press release was provided by ADRA and also appears on the ADRA website. Images courtesy of ADRA.

