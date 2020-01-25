ADRA APPOINTS ANNETTA GIBSON AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT FOR FINANCE

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Annetta “Ann” Gibson as vice president for finance. Dr. Gibson began her appointment, effective December 4. Dr. Gibson steps into the role previously held by Michael Kruger who now serves as president of ADRA.

“Ann is a widely respected leader and we’re pleased to welcome her to ADRA as our newest executive team member,” says Ella Simmons, board vice chair and general vice president of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, the world headquarters of the Adventist church. “She has extensive experience with ADRA and across various business and finance sectors. Her extraordinary commitment to stewardship and financial expertise, coupled with a forward-thinking approach, makes her an ideal person for this important leadership role and will certainly benefit ADRA as the network continues to serve the global community.”

“I’m humbled and honored to join ADRA’s senior leadership team,” says Dr. Annetta Gibson. “ADRA has a long history being a leading humanitarian agency in the world, and I believe ADRA’s potential to grow is tremendous, given the already talented and passionate staff I have worked with and met. I look forward to working with leadership to build upon ADRA’s financial foundation that has been established by our predecessors.”

About Dr. Annetta Gibson

Prior to joining ADRA, Dr. Gibson was employed at the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists as the assistant to the treasurer and served on ADRA’s board since 2005. She previously held considerable financial positions as: dean of the School of Business at Andrews University; chair of the department of accounting, economics, and finance, also at Andrews; a university professor; auditor; certified public accountant; and, in other finance-related roles.

She has also been published in the Journal of Business, Ethics, Issues in Accounting Education, the Journal of Adventist Education, the Journal of Applied Christian Leadership, and many others. Additionally, she has presented at national and international business- and finance-related conferences and was honored the Siegfried H. Horn Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Scholarship in 2016, the J.N. Andrews Medallion in 2007, named among Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1996, and awarded for other notable mentions. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Society of CPAs.

Dr. Gibson earned a PhD in accounting from Washington State University and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Andrews University and a bachelor’s degree in Business from Walla Walla University.

ABOUT ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

This article was written by Kimi-Roux James and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photo courtesy of ADRA.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.