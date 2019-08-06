2019 Adventist Forum Conference Program

i d e n t i t i e s: within and beyond the borders of Adventism

Adventist Forum Conference Program

August 30 – September 1, 2019

Friday

7:30-9:30 pm

Why Identity Matters?

Presenter — Gerald Winslow

Music — Nick Zork

Welcome — Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez

Host — Charles Sandefur

Sabbath

9-10:30

What Connects Young Adults, Identity & Adventism?

Panel — Michael Nixon, Sammy Reyes, Danielle Barnard

Music — Nick Zork

Host — Joyce Newmyer

11-12:30

Worship Service

Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy

Homily — Miguel Mendez

Host — Jason Hines

1-2 pm

Lunch

-Afternoon break-

4-5:30 pm

Roundtable Discussions

Gerald Winslow — “Official” Church Discussions of Gender and Sexual Orientation

Ted Hamilton — Institutional Identity Issues and the Community

Jason Hines — Identity and the Law

Carmen Lau — Ethnic Identity and Church Identity in Rwanda

Host — Brent Stanyer

7-9:30 pm

What Links Christian Identity and Violence in America?

A Saturday Night Movie and discussion: J E S U S A

Directed by Kevin Miller, Produced by Ken Peterson and Brad Cole

Host — Alexander Carpenter

Sunday

9-10:30

What Role do Music, Literature and Culture Play in Identity?

Nick Zork, Vanessa Corredera, Davina Kwamboka

Host — Brenton Reading

11-12:30

Where Does Identity Take Us?

Edwin Hernandez

Host — Gail Rice

12:30

Box Lunch Picnic

