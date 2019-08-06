2019 Adventist Forum Conference Program

i d e n t i t i e s: within and beyond the borders of Adventism
Adventist Forum Conference Program
August 30 – September 1, 2019
Friday
7:30-9:30 pm
Why Identity Matters?
Presenter — Gerald Winslow
Music — Nick Zork
Welcome — Carmen Lau, Edwin Hernandez
Host — Charles Sandefur
Sabbath
9-10:30
What Connects Young Adults, Identity & Adventism?
Panel — Michael Nixon, Sammy Reyes, Danielle Barnard
Music — Nick Zork
Host — Joyce Newmyer
11-12:30
Worship Service
Living and Serving on a Sure Foundation: A Liturgy
Homily — Miguel Mendez
Host — Jason Hines
1-2 pm
Lunch
-Afternoon break-
4-5:30 pm
Roundtable Discussions
Gerald Winslow — “Official” Church Discussions of Gender and Sexual Orientation
Ted Hamilton — Institutional Identity Issues and the Community
Jason Hines — Identity and the Law
Carmen Lau — Ethnic Identity and Church Identity in Rwanda
Host — Brent Stanyer
7-9:30 pm
What Links Christian Identity and Violence in America?
A Saturday Night Movie and discussion: J E S U S A
Directed by Kevin Miller, Produced by Ken Peterson and Brad Cole
Host — Alexander Carpenter
Sunday
9-10:30
What Role do Music, Literature and Culture Play in Identity?
Nick Zork, Vanessa Corredera, Davina Kwamboka
Host — Brenton Reading
11-12:30
Where Does Identity Take Us?
Edwin Hernandez
Host — Gail Rice
12:30
Box Lunch Picnic
