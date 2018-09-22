Shawna Campbell Ordained at Loma Linda University Church

On Sabbath, September 22, 2018, Pastor Shawna Campbell was ordained to pastoral ministry at the Loma Linda University Church.

Pastor Campbell serves as the Children’s Ministry Director at LLUC. Her husband, Kirk, and their two daughters gave the opening remarks for the ordination service and her parents offered the opening prayer. Dr. Sandra Roberts, president of the Southeastern California Conference, and Randy Roberts, senior pastor of LLUC, presided over the service.

The congregation joined together in affirming Pastor Campbell’s call and commitment to ministry. For the Ordination Prayer, Pastor Campbell’s family, colleagues, and fellow pastors and ministry leaders from the audience joined her on stage for the laying on of hands. The Ordination Prayer was given by Pastor Alonzo Smith, who officiated Shawna and Kirk’s wedding, and Cynthia Campbell, Shawna’s mother-in-law.

Watch Shawna Campbell’s Ordination Service below. It is also available on the LLUC website.

