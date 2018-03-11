Oregon Conference Executive Committee Statement Regarding 2018 Annual Council

The Oregon Conference mission statement from 2009-2017 has been Called By God—Members In Ministry, advancing the biblical mandates of the priesthood of all believers (1 Peter 2:9, 10); the understanding of the Church as Christ's Body consisting of diverse parts called and gifted for serving Him in unity (1 Corinthians 12); and the principle of biblical human equality (Galatians 3:28; Romans 12). There is no provision for hierarchical rule in Jesus' New Testament Church, nor for a human caste system in His ministry of service. Leaders, committees and constituencies need to exercise care to remain consistent with these divine principles.

While the Oregon Conference leaders and executive committee deeply love, cherish, and value all brothers and sisters comprising our beautiful local and worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church family; and while there is respect for the office of duly elected church leaders and committees; and while it is recognized that there is a wide range of views in our Adventist family; as devoted followers of Jesus, based on Scripture and the counsel of Ellen White, it is difficult to agree with the 2015 General Conference action prohibiting the equal status of women clergy, as well as the Annual Council action 113-18G that approved the establishment of a system of hierarchical punitive accountability.

The Oregon Conference Executive Committee voted the following statement with an 85% majority.

Official Oregon Conference Executive Committee Statement Regarding 2018 GCAC and 2015 GC Session Actions, crafted and voted October 25, 2018:

"The Oregon Conference Executive Committee acknowledges Jesus as the Head of His Church (Col. 1:16-18), the authority of Scripture as the arbiter of belief and practice, and the leadership of the Holy Spirit as our motivation. Jesus called us to love our neighbor as ourselves, and to make disciples. God is delaying His coming not wanting any to be lost. Therefore, while we remain in compliance with policy that we protest, we continue working to promote Biblical equality of women and men as the priesthood of all believers in twenty-first century Oregon Conference. We celebrate all women and men called to ministry and affirm equally and without reservation all those who demonstrate the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit in serving Jesus and others."

The Oregon Conference remains committed to our end-time mission that It's All About Jesus—Knowing, Loving and Serving Jesus and others, and Sharing Jesus with others. We will continue to focus our efforts on equipping and empowering all Oregon Conference members in accomplishing this mission in preparing as many as possible to spend eternity with Jesus, glorifying God and His Son Jesus through the Holy Spirit.

This statement originally appeared on the Oregon Conference of Seventh-day Adventists website. Logo courtesy of the Oregon Conference.

