The One Project Is Back!

A surprise invitation was sent out on October 17, 2018, announcing the renewal of The One Project, which had previously come to an end. Friends of The One Project are invited to gather on February 17-18, 2019 in Redlands, California for an event titled “Before All Things,” which is based on Colossians 1:15–20.

The invitation is signed by Alex Bryan, Japhet De Oliveira, Tim Gillespie, Sam Leonor, Rodney Long, and Paddy McCoy.

Those interested in attending The One Project event can find out more information on their website here.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image courtesy of The One Project.

