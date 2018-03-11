North American Division Statement on Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America is deeply saddened and troubled by the shooting that took place during Sabbath services at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 27, 2018, where 11 people lost their lives and four more were injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those killed, and to all our Jewish brothers and sisters. The United States was founded on the promise of religious freedom and when one faith group has this right taken away, we all suffer. Nothing is more sacred than the right to worship our God in the safety of our sanctuaries with those we love.



We are also disturbed by the other recent acts of violence and hatred that serve to split this country apart. Our diversity makes us stronger; it reflects the cultures, religions, and ethnicities of the world. It is in times like these when Americans must band together to help everyone impacted by these hateful acts. There is no race, gender, ethnicity, or religion in time of need. We are all God’s children and in need of compassion and His love. We ask that all people, no matter what their faith, pray for healing upon the heartbroken, the injured, and those mourning the loss of their loved ones.



God calls us to treat everyone with grace-filled compassion and love, especially to those different from ourselves. We can and must do better.



Signed,



Daniel R. Jackson, President

G. Alexander Bryant, Executive Secretary

G. Thomas Evans, Treasurer/CFO



This statement originally appeared in a special edition of NewsPoints, the North American Division e-newsletter, sent on October 28, 2018.



Image Credit: Flickr.com / Adam Fagen



