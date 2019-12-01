North American Division Responds to False Claim

The leadership of the North American Division values all its members and appreciates the various views they hold on the issues that face our church. We desire to serve all our members and recognize that from time to time there may be differences of opinion, but these should not serve to keep us from our united commitment to the biblical beliefs and global mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. We will always follow His call for each of us to become engaged in His mission to reach everyone with the Hope and Wholeness that can only be found in a committed relationship with Him.

We are troubled by a recent series of false accusations made in articles published by the lay-operated website Fulcrum 7. One such inaccuracy claims that the NAD plans “to ordain 1,000 female pastors.” This is a claim that does not represent the intent of the North American Division. The division has stated in the past — and continues to move forward with — its plan to hire 1,000 women for pastoral ministry positions, which is completely in line with General Conference Policy, allowing women to be hired as church pastors.

Fulcrum 7 has also called on Adventist church members to withhold tithe from their local church or conference. Efforts such as these only hinder the evangelistic outreach of the church. The local church is the foundation of the Seventh-day Adventist denomination; reduced tithes hamper mission efforts in the local congregation and community.

Finally, claims have been made that question the dedication of the North American Division in upholding the core beliefs of the church. We remain strongly committed to the 28 Fundamental Beliefs of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and its biblical mission to spread the three angels’ messages to the whole world. Any attempt by Fulcrum 7 and others to inform our members of anything different is misleading and dishonest.

— The Leadership of the North American Division of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church

This statement was originally published on the North American Division website on Dec. 31, 2018.

Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash

