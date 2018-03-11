Florida Hospital Church Board Issues Statement on Annual Council

The Florida Hospital Church released a statement on October 27, 2018, announcing its solidarity with the Columbia Union and Pacific Union. These two unions both ordain women, and have therefore been deemed “non-compliant” by the General Conference. In the wake of the vote on the compliance document at the 2018 Annual Council, both unions issued statements reaffirming their commitment to women in ministry.

The statement from Florida Hospital Church follows in its entirety:

“We, the Florida Hospital Church Board, stand in solidarity with Pacific and Columbia Unions Conference and their honoring the decisions of their constituents. We affirm that no region of the world church can be allowed to hamper the mission of another region. When this is the effect of policy, then such policy is non-compliant with the great commission of Jesus Christ and must be opposed. We believe our unity is in Jesus Christ and not in matters of policy, or methods of operation, or systems of governance."

This statement and video originally appeared on the Florida Hospital Church Facebook page.

Further Reading:

Pacific Union Reaffirms Commitment to Ordain Women and Men Equally

A Message from the Executive Officers of the Columbia Union Conference

Annual Council Timeline of Key Events and Responses

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Logo courtesy of Florida Hospital Church.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.