A Day of Giving Thanks

It is Thanksgiving Day here in the United States, and it is the Spectrum Community with which we celebrate.

To our staff members who generously give of their time and talents, both behind the scenes and on the front lines — thank you. You give us strength.

To our writers, new and seasoned, young and old(er), who trust us with their words — thank you. You give us heart.

To our readers, who visit our site and read our journal, who share our words with family and friends — thank you. You give us courage.

To our commenters who embody our motto of “community through conversation” and infuse us with robust dialogue and feedback — thank you. You give us energy (and keep us humble).

To our financial supporters who trust us with gifts large and small that have sustained us for 50 years (and counting!) — thank you. You give us life.

Thank you, to each and every one of you, for being a member of this community. You give us so much, and we are eternally grateful.

Thanksgiving blessings to you and yours,

Alisa Williams

Managing Editor

SpectrumMagazine.org

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

