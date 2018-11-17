Andrews University Signs Agreement with Ghana Ambassador — and More News Shorts

In this week’s news round-up, Andrews signs agreement with Ghana ambassador, an LLUH School of Medicine grad reflects on mending soldiers in WWII, Pacific Union College ranks second on PayScale, an LLU study shows improvement for autistic children given high concentration of dark chocolate, and an Adventist is re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Andrews University Signs Agreement with Ghana Ambassador. On Monday, November 12, President Andrea Luxton, signed a formal partnership agreement with the government of Ghana at a meeting with His Excellency, Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, the 19th ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the United States of America. The agreement is part of the Ghanaian government’s commitment to expand educational opportunities for its citizens. “Andrews University is proud to be one of the most ethnically and internationally diverse national universities in the United States, and this agreement with the government of Ghana expands and deepens our commitment to be a place where world changers are made,” says Luxton. This new agreement will welcome its first participants in summer 2019. From Andrews University, “Andrews Signs Agreement with Ghana Ambassador.”

New Guinea Adventists Credited with Brokering Tribal Peace. Lufa MP Moriape Kavori in Paupa, New Guinea, thanked the Seventh-day Adventist Church for leading peace negotiations between two warring clans, the Kewo and Lufle, who had been fighting for the past four months. He said development and the smooth flow of services is only possible when there is peace and harmony. The Kewao and Lufle clans are from the Sahara area in central Lufa. The peace ceremony was witnessed by Kavori, members of Lufa peace and good order committee, and senior provincial public servants. From The National, “Peace deal struck as rival clans yearn for meaningful projects.”

LLUH School of Medicine Grad, 98, Remembers Mending Wounded GIs in WWII. Pierce Jones Moore, Jr. recalls war more fondly than most GIs. Moore, now 98 and living in Clermont, Florida, was drafted into the Army during World War II with the rest of his senior class at the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and then dispatched to treat soldiers who had limbs blown off in combat. Many were maimed in the Battle of the Bulge, a ferocious German offensive that killed 19,276 American troops. “The fact of the matter is we were helping them,” he said of his military patients during an interview to mark Veterans Day, which was Sunday. “To take these ragged field amputations and clean ‘em up, make ‘em better…was a good feeling for me.” Moore practiced as a surgeon until age 96. From Orlando Sentinel, “WW II Army surgeon: ‘You just let them know you’re going to make them better’.”

Pacific Union College Ranked Second on PayScale’s 2018-19 for Associate Degree. Pacific Union College announced that it ranked second on PayScale’s 2018-19 ranking of associate degree schools which provide the best return on investment after graduation. "We are proud of our A.S. students, who are attaining a well-deserved return on their investment with Pacific Union College,” says Nancy Lecourt, academic dean at PUC. “Our professors are clearly preparing them well for meaningful and rewarding service.” PayScale, Inc., is the world’s leading provider of on-demand compensation data and software. This year’s annual College Salary Report included over 200 additional schools from previous years. PayScale’s 2018 report provides estimates of early and mid-career pay for nearly 2,700 associate and bachelor’s degree-granting institutions throughout the U.S., including 1,655 schools providing only bachelor’s degrees — the category in which PUC falls. “For associate degrees, nursing and healthcare provide the biggest payoff for graduates at half the cost of a four-year institution,” PayScale indicated in its release of the report. “For four-year institutions, it pays to attend a private school, as seven out of ten of the top ten schools are private institutions.” From Pacific Union College, “PUC Ranked #2 for Salary Potential.”

LLU Allied Health Professions’ Study Showed Improvement for Autistic Children Given High Concentration of Dark Chocolate. A pilot study done on autistic children in which a high concentration of dark chocolate was given to those children gave some intriguing results. The study done by the School of Allied Health Professions at Loma Linda University showed significant improvement in social communication, reduction of unusual behaviors, and better self-regulation behaviors. The study was reported in the June 2018 issue of the journal Advances of Mind Body Medicine. With these encouraging results, the conclusion was that a larger study with randomized controlled trials is now necessary. That could, unfortunately, take several years. From Union-Bulletin.com, “A new hope emerges to help those with autism.”

SDA Reelected to U.S. House of Representatives. First elected in 2012, Raul Ruiz, a Seventh-day Adventist who does not discuss his religious affiliation publicly, was elected to his fourth-term this November. Ruiz secured 56% of the vote, defeating his opponent, Kimberlin Brown Pelzer (44%) by just over 13 thousand total votes. From News Channel 3, “Rep. Ruiz discusses re-election live in-studio.”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Redlands, California.

Image: Left to right, seated: Andrea Luxton, president; His Excellency Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah, Ghanaian ambassador. Left to right, standing: Christon Arthur, provost; Randy Graves, vice president for Marketing & Enrollment Management; Alayne Thorpe, dean, School of Distance Education & International Partnerships, dean, School of Graduate Studies; Kofi Tont, special assistant to the ambassador; Obaa Yaa Frimpong, chairwoman, NPP-USA; Ralph Trecartin, associate provost and dean, School of Business Administration; Kwame Antwi-Frempong, CEO, Aspire Business Network. Photo by Lionel Kanyowa, Black Lions Studio, courtesy of Andrews University.

