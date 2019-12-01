AdventistRevolution Makes Call for Gathering Of Unconventional Adventists

Berrien Springs, MI — The #AdventistRevolution movement is now pushing for a gathering of unconventional, non-traditional Adventists to meet in Indianapolis, IN on March 22, 2019. Back in October, #AdventistRevolution, led by the Associate Chaplain of Andrews University, Michael Polite, launched a direct and forthright response to the controversial General Conference Annual Council vote which established the proposed Unity and Compliance document as institutional policy. This two part series was tagged #AdventistRevolution. The release of a second couplet of videos (parts three & four) is now proposing a move to organize a rally early next year.

Although there have been multiple statements released since the landmark vote on October 14, 2018, this marks the first attempt to organize an official gathering of concerned Adventist believers. The video campaign calls for “Biblically-minded, unorthodox, Seventh-day Adventist members” to come together for a shared experience. It invites them to meet “so we can collaboratively…get our denomination back to the movement it was supposed to be.” Released on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, the video series attempts to address the General Conference’s “toxic push for conformity” by pointing viewers back to the revolutionary example of Jesus and the revolutionary responses of the first Christians in the book of Acts.

Both part three and part four outline the vision and mission of #AdventistRevolution. Part three frames the current denominational debate as a struggle to centralize religious power and authority. It makes an appeal for contemporary Adventists to follow in Jesus’ footsteps by championing “a decentralized model for spiritual leadership.” Part four seeks to recruit more supporters to the revolutionary movement. It outlines what an Adventist Revolutionary looks like: “We are Biblical and we are relational. We are believers and we are humanitarians. We are unashamed and we are unconventional…Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we intend to spark a change that will revolutionize the face of this denomination.”

You can review a full outline of #AdventistRevolution’s vision, mission, and values at www.adventistrevolution.com.

(The views and opinions expressed in the four part series are to be interpreted as the personal views of the organizers and do not necessarily represent the views of Andrews University.)

