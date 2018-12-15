Adventist 12-year-old Earns Top-five Spot in Chef Junior Contest — and More News Shorts

In this week’s news round-up, Adventist Londyn Green makes it to the top five on Top Chef Junior, Pacific Union College and PUC Prep hosts tournament for Paradise Adventist Academy basketball teams, Andrews University graduate Anna Kim dies in vehicle collision, and two Adventist men charged with sexual assault of minors.

Adventist 12-year-old Earns Top-five Spot in Top Chef Junior Contest. Atlanta resident Londyn Green, now 12 years old, is in the top five in the contest for Top Chef Junior. As a Seventh-day Adventist, she does not eat shellfish or pork. If she cooks those types of dishes, she has others taste it. Her dad Byron Green, a recruiter, went to culinary school. He encouraged her love of cooking. She has already interned at Buckhead Life restaurants, especially Amelie’s French bakery. “I have the ability to make fusion dishes,” she said. “They’re very intricate and amazing!” She could win $50,000 if she makes it to the end. From AJC, “Reality show roundup: Atlantans on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors,’ ‘Top Chef Junior,’ ‘The Voice’.”

Pacific Union College and PUC Prep Hosts Tournament for Paradise Adventist Academy Basketball Teams. Life stabilized a bit this weekend for the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams of Paradise Adventist Academy in California. Many PAA students lost their homes and in the recent past have had little stability in their lives. A majority are still living out of suitcases while crashing on a friend’s couch or staying in a hotel. PUC Prep, the K-12 school affiliated with Pacific Union College, volunteered to host the basketball tournament that would otherwise have been cancelled. Prep also donated all concessions back to Paradise and PAA. The PAA Cougars made the trip to the campus of Pacific Union College. “Us playing sports is like the one normal thing we have in our lives right now,” said Samantha Sayegh, a senior on the girls PAA team who lives in Chico and was evacuated but did not lose her home. “When you’re out on the court, you really aren’t thinking about anything other than the game. So it’s super nice to have that.” Out of the six members of the PAA girls basketball team, half lost their homes. On the boys team, seven of the 12 lost theirs. “(These last few weeks have) been a little chaotic, a little overwhelming at times, but we’re glad we’re here,” said Jason Eyer, PAA director of athletics and head coach of both the boys and girls basketball teams. “It gives us an opportunity to take our minds off of what’s going on at home a little bit. It’s been a little rough, for some more than others, obviously. ” From Napa Valley Register, “Prep tournament at Pacific Union College gives Paradise Adventist Academy an escape from reality.”

Andrews University Korean Graduate Dies in Vehicle Collision. Anna Kim, a 24-year-old graduate of Andrews University in Berrien Springs, was killed in a crash near Niles, Michigan. Originally from Korea, Kim was driving when her vehicle was struck by a pickup. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department was able to notify her family of the crash with help from Andrews University and an interpreter. The sheriff’s department says Kim was in an internship with the Grand Rapids Symphony. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the crash. From WSJM, “Woman Killed In Bertrand Township Crash.”

Two Adventists Charged in Separate Sexual Assaults with Minor Girls. Derek Michael Boyce, 37, a former teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, Maine, was indicted on 26 charges related to his alleged sexual assault of a 15 year old female student at the Seventh-day Adventist school. Boyce has admitted to the relationship. From Central Maine, “Former teacher at Freeport school indicted on charges of sexually assaulting student.”

In a separate incident, Daniel Houston Shafer, a 76-year-old Virginia pastor, has been jailed pending prosecution on a Harrison County charge alleging he molested a girl. Shafer is accused of inappropriate touching of a girl under 12 earlier this year in Harrison County. Shafer was visiting the area at the time. Shafer preaches in Virginia and is listed as pastor of Highway for the Remnant Ministries, Inc., according to a Facebook posting. That website listed travel plans this fall for Seventh-day Adventist churches in the Virginia communities of Galax and Wytheville and to the Hartland Institute and the Village Lighthouse Church. From WVNews, “Virginia pastor, 76, accused of molesting girl in Harrison County, WV.”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Yucaipa, California.

Image: SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.