Religion Reporter Bob Smietana on the Changes Ahead

Bob Smietana has been senior editor of Christianity Today, religion writer at The Tennessean, correspondent for Religion News Service, and contributor to OnFaith, USA TODAY, and The Washington Post.

In his conversation with Spectrum, he discusses his interactions with Adventism and what we could be doing better. We also discuss the current landscape of Christianity that he researched for his new book, Reorganized Religion: The Reshaping of the American Church and Why it Matters.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title Image: Bob Smietana | Spectrum

