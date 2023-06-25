Race and Other Creation Myths

Alexander Carpenter
June 25, 2023

Hosts Nathan Brown and Lisa Diller talk with Angela H Li, the Assistant Director of Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries (Pacific Region) for the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists. She holds a PhD in Practical Theology and leads the Women in Chaplaincy Project. She is married with two young-adult children.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

