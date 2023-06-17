Kayle de Waal taught New Testament studies at Avondale University College in Australia for many years. Before that de Waal served as a minister in the Kwazulu Natal Free State Conference in South Africa and the North New Zealand Conference where he earned his PhD from the University of Auckland. In 2021, he was named Director of Education and the Disciple Making Coordinator for the Trans-European Division. In this episode, he and host Nathan Brown, book editor for Signs Publishing Company, discuss de Waal's chapter, "Christ, Race, and Grace."

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image credit: Spectrum

