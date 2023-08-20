Novelist Explores Food and Adventism

In the novel, Stillwater, by noted Canadian writer, Darcie Friesen Hossack, sixteen-year-old Lizzy is trapped, caught between her passion for science and the teachings of her Seventh-day Adventist father and Mennonite mother. In this conversation with Darcie Friesen Hossack, profound Adventist author Trudy Morgan-Cole joins as we explore food, religion, Canadian regional lit, and what it’s like to create Adventist characters.

Darcie Friesen Hossack is a graduate of the Humber School for Writers with roots in the Mennonite and Seventh-day Adventist communities. A career food writer and editor of the online WordCity Literary Journal, her short story collection, Mennonites Don't Dance (Thistledown Press), was a runner-up for the Danuta Gleed Award, and was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers Prize and the Ontario Library Association's Forest of Reading Evergreen Award for Adult Fiction.

Trudy Morgan-Cole is the author of the Cupids Trilogy (A Roll of the Bones, Such Miracles & Mischiefs, books 1 & 2) as well as Most Anything You Please, A Sudden Sun, That Forgetful Shore, and By the Rivers of Brooklyn—all works of historical fiction set in Newfoundland. For Adventist presses, she’s also written several books of inspirational fiction, many of which are re-imaginings of Bible stories. These include Esther: A Story of Courage, James: The Brother of Jesus, and Lydia: A Story of Philippi.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title Image: Andrews University| Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.