Larry Geraty on Ron Numbers and Fritz Guy

Alexander Carpenter interviews Larry Geraty, president emeritus of La Sierra University, about the passing this week of Ron Numbers, historian of science, and Fritz Guy, professor of theology and philosophy. Larry reflects on each man’s legacy and shares anecdotes about what drove Numbers out of Adventism and what kept Fritz committed to the denomination.

