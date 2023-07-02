Hugh Howey on Stories and the Human Condition

Host Alexander Carpenter talks with best-selling author Hugh Howey about the “Silo” television series, based on his novel series Wool. They discuss philosophy, apocalypse, and ways that stories can explore the human condition.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image by AMC Studios | Spectrum

