A House on Fire: Adventist Christianity’s Catholic Vocation

Hosts Nathan Brown and Lisa Clark Diller talk with Maury Jackson about his contribution to the A House on Fire book. Jackson earned his DMin from Claremont School of Theology. He is Associate Professor of Practical Theology at the HMS Richards Divinity School at La Sierra University. He studies the intersection between theology in the public square and Christian witness, participation, appreciation activism and critical reflection. The tools of theological reflection, moral evaluation, and cultural investigation inform his study of ministry practice.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.