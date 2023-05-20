A House on Fire 3: Talking about Racism with Claudia Allen

Claudia Allen, Maury Jackson, and Nathan Brown discuss Claudia’s chapter in the book A House on Fire: How Adventist Faith Responds to Race and Racism. This is the third installment in the House on Fire series, which is being distributed by Adventist Peace Radio and Adventist Voices.

Claudia Allen serves as the community outreach supervisor for the Howard County Office of Human Rights & Equity in Columbia, Maryland. After earning her BA in English and a minor in Leadership in 2013 from Andrews University, Claudia went on to Georgetown University where she subsequently graduated with her master's in English in 2015. In addition to contributing a chapter to A House on Fire, she was the online content manager for Message magazine and was a contributing author to Rev. Dr. Gayle Fisher-Stewart’s latest book, Preaching Black Lives Matter.

