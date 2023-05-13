A House on Fire 2: Talking About Racism with Matthew Burdette

A graduate of La Sierra University, Matthew E. Burdette is a theologian and an editor at Convergent Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. He holds a PhD in theology from the University of Aberdeen, having researched the theology of Robert W. Jenson and James H. Cone. He talks with book editors Maury Jackson and Nathan Brown about his contribution to the book.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

