A House on Fire 2: Talking About Racism with Matthew Burdette

Alexander Carpenter
May 13, 2023

A graduate of La Sierra University, Matthew E. Burdette is a theologian and an editor at Convergent Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. He holds a PhD in theology from the University of Aberdeen, having researched the theology of Robert W. Jenson and James H. Cone. He talks with book editors Maury Jackson and Nathan Brown about his contribution to the book. 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum.

