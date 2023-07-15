Michael Campbell discusses the connections between Adventism, fundamentalism, and race. He earned his PhD in Adventist history from Andrews University and currently serves at the North American Division as the Director of Archives, Statistics, and Research. He recently published the book, 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism by Pacific Press. He is the founding editor of the forthcoming Oxford Handbook of Seventh-day Adventism.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image by Michael Campbell | Spectrum

