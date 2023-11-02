Casebolt on Crosier and Crafting the Sanctuary Doctrine

In this episode of Adventist Voices we talk about Millerite O. R. L. Crosier who helped create the Sanctuary Doctrine. He later rejected it, Ellen White, and Adventism. This is part three of this Adventist Voices series with Donald Casebolt about his book, Father Miller’s Daughter (2022).

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Wipf and Stock Publishers / Spectrum

