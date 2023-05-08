Brian Strayer on Hiram Edson: Man and Myth

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
August 5, 2023

Drawing from his research for the first scholarly biography of this Adventist pioneer, historian Brian Strayer details the rise, decline, and mythology of Hiram Edson. He didn’t have visions, but “presentments.” Also, despite being the man who saw the heavenly sanctuary on October 23, 1844, Edson focused his interests elsewhere. He even quit going to church for a while later in life. Strayer grounds all this in the larger mid-1800s New York religious context where innovation, ecstatic expression, and social change were influencing what became the Adventist Church.

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Stitcher, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title Image: Andrews UniversitySpectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 


Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up