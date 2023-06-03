The Beast of Racism

Along with host Nathan Brown, guest Yi-Shen Ma discusses his chapter, "The Beast and the Matrix of Power" in A House on Fire: How Adventist Faith Responds to Race and Racism (2022). Yi Shen Ma earned his PhD from Claremont School of Theology and is an assistant professor of Religion and Ethical Studies at Loma Linda University. Ma is the co-director of the Center for Christian Bioethics and focuses his teaching and research on health equity, trauma-informed care, racism, and the social impact of economic inequality.

