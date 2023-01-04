Adventist Voices: Traveling with Pope Frances

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
April 1, 2023

Host Alexander Carpenter talks with Academy Award nominated filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi about his new documentary on Pope Francis. It chronicles the first decade of the pontiff's travels in 53 countries as he represents his values on issues such as poverty, migration, environment, solidarity, and war. We discuss the definition of the contemporary prophetic voice and how the film explores how words and physicality convey spiritual power. 

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Stitcher, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum/ Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email




Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up