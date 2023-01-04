Adventist Voices: Traveling with Pope Frances

Host Alexander Carpenter talks with Academy Award nominated filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi about his new documentary on Pope Francis. It chronicles the first decade of the pontiff's travels in 53 countries as he represents his values on issues such as poverty, migration, environment, solidarity, and war. We discuss the definition of the contemporary prophetic voice and how the film explores how words and physicality convey spiritual power.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum/ Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

