Adventist Voices: On Stan Brock and Free Healthcare

In this Adventist Voices conversation, Alexander Carpenter speaks with Paul Michael Angell, director of Medicine Man, a new documentary about television star Stan Brock’s adventurous life and later altruistic work leading Remote Area Medical (RAM). Carpenter also speaks with RAM CEO Jeffery Eastman about the incredible work done by the organization and how they translate Brock’s radical values into a sustainable model for connecting volunteers with people in need. Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story, a 1 hour and 36 minute award-winning film, premieres on November 14 in theaters across North America.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image credit: Spectrum / Medicine Man Productions Limited.

