Adventist Voices: A Spiritual Journey from Kenya to Minnesota

Paul Mugane grew up in Kenya in a family that valued independent thought and Adventist faith. In Minnesota, he received his MDiv from an ecumenical seminary and spent time teaching and pastoring in Adventism. Now he is an award-winning chaplain for Sharp Grossmont Hospital in Southern California. In this first of two conversations, we explore his political and spiritual heritage and why he calls Adventism a mother.

