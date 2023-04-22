Adventist Voices: Researchers Discuss Ex-Adventist Survey

In this episode, guest host Jeremy Gray talks with the team conducting research on ex-Adventists. Tom Arcaro, a professor of sociology, is the lead investigator for the project. Duane McClearn, a professor of psychology, is also part of the research team, along with Jeff Wright, who was born and raised in the Adventist system. They explore the process and preliminary results of the survey, which launched in March and will remain open until June.

Connected to North Carolina-based Elon University, the sociologists and psychologists share their findings on the experience of leaving, as well as the perspective of those who no longer believe but remain connected to Adventism for other reasons.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, or below:

Read more about the ex-Adventist survey on the project’s blog and the see the full range of questions on the survey website.

