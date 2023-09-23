Adventist Voices: Manuel Arteaga on Hispanic Heritage

Continuing our special focus on Hispanic Heritage, in this episode of Adventist Voices, Pastor Manuel Arteaga speaks about his “Spanglish” Southern California church and how he remains open to questions while preaching justice with boldness. We discuss why being a Spanglish—mixing languages from the platform was a needed correction, how thinking theologically about “familia” helps grow congregational identity, and how Pastor Arteaga is able to preach social justice with boldness.

Manuel is the founding pastor of Kalēo Adventist Church, a Spanglish congregation in the Glendale, California. He has a degree in business administration and MTS from La Sierra University, and is working on his DMin in urban ministry at Fuller Seminary.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Title image credit: Manuel Arteaga / Spectrum.

